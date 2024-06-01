Researching the history of the gardens duckpond

University of Otago PhD candidate Paul Tully said feeding the ducks and pigeons at the pond never used to create a frenzy of squawking and flapping.

He is researching the history of the various interactions between visitors to the pond and the birds that live in and around the area.

Over the past century, birdlife appeared to have learned from generation to generation that the pond was a good source of food, he said.

