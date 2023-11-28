Royalburn Station launches new beer

Challenging and enthralling.

That’s how marketer turned man-of-the-land Carlos Bagrie describes the past few years on Royalburn Station, the farm near Arrowtown which he bought with his celebrity chef and cookbook author wife Nadia Lim.

Their farming endeavour had been very public through the TV series Nadia’s Farm, which documented the highs and lows of life on the land.

The couple's new project is Swifty, a beer named after the Swiftburn Creek which flowed through Royalburn, in conjunction with Wellington brewery Garage Project.

Mr Bagrie described it as an easy, relaxed beer - the type to be drunk on a hot summer’s day at the beach or after mowing the lawn.