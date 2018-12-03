Skiing resumes at Cardrona on first day of summer

Most snow bunnies keen on getting back on the slopes in December would normally need to head to the northern hemisphere to do so... but not this year.

For the first time, Cardrona was open for skiing in summer over the weekend.

Cardrona general manager Bridget Legnavsky says it was super cool to be open on the first day of summer, at a time when they'd expected to be open for mountain biking and karting instead.

People enjoyed the chance to learn to ski and snowboard, while others were able to enjoy some rails and boxes in the terrain park.