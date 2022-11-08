Spray painting cars by day and bodies by night

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The automotive world remains dominated by men, but for the past eight years Kyah Matthews has worked hard to carve out her place among them.
Now, the well-regarded automotive refinisher at Collision City Mosgiel says she has found another way to direct her talent with spray paint towards a more feminine pursuit.
In February she started K Tan, where she pampers her female clientele.
The two industries were "completely different" but she said the techniques used were the same.