Strong buzz at Electrify Queenstown summit

There was strong interest in the inaugural Electrify Queenstown conference, hosted in collaboration with Destination Queenstown and the Queenstown Chamber of Commerce at Millbrook Resort on Monday.

Destination Queenstown chief executive Mat Woods said the event was to show "the benefits of electrification, and what businesses can electrify such as vehicles, heating and cooking methods".

The event attracted 150 people to a panel session in the morning, followed by a trade show attended by several companies in the afternoon.

Panellist Mike Casey was the perfect example of electrification in business, Mr Woods said.

Mr Casey’s cherry farm, Forest Lodge Orchard in Cromwell, was the first farm in the country to operate using all electric equipment.

He even owned the first electric tractor exported from the United States.