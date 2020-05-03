Trainer: Covid-19 affect on MMA "huge".

Sunday, 3 May 2020

    Sport across New Zealand and the world has had to take a back seat as countries battle to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Mixed Martial Arts is no different and New Zealand Mixed Martial Arts vice president Matt Toa told the South Today says the sport has ground to a standstill under the level 4 and level 3 restrictions. 

