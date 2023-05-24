Upgrades for Alexandra and Clyde water treatment plants

Better than Champagne, was Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan’s verdict on the water, as he took his first taste from the upgraded Alexandra and Clyde water supply yesterday.

Central Otago District Council Three Waters director Julie Muir said safety, resilience and growth were the driving factors in the upgrade.

While the current water supply was safe, it — like many others around the country — did not comply with the New Zealand standard, as it was not tested for protozoa.