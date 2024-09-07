Vining family tick off Blair's bucket list

Melissa Vining and her two daughters laid the last three bricks at the Southern Charity Hospital on Friday afternoon.

The three personal bricks placed by Mrs Vining and her family in honour of the late Blair Vining had special messages inscribed.

Melissa’s message read "Bucket List, Love you Blair", Della’s read "1 Man 1 Dream, 1 Epic Community" while Lilly’s one displayed "Blair Vining, Our Dad Our Hero".

Melissa, Della (21) and Lilly (17) Vining check on progress inside the Southern Charity Hospital in Invercargill

Blair Vining campaigned for more equitable cancer treatment in the South after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bowel cancer in 2018.

Melissa Vining founded the Southern Charity Hospital with help from the Southland community to ensure that people who were missing out on colonoscopy care could get access to it.