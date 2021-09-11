September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day, a day on which people bereaved by suicide and supporters campaign to save others from the grief they know too well.

Dunedin woman Corinda Taylor founded the Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust following the death of her son.

"Its [World Suicide Prevention Day] a day to remember people who've lost loved ones to suicide, and those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts," she said.

Ms Taylor founded the Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust in 2014, and the Hope Centre was established in Dunedin's Albion Pl during 2018.

"Every day should be suicide prevention day", she said.

In previous years the day has been marked in Dunedin with church services at which remembrance candles are lit.

A warning, the video deals with the topic of suicide.