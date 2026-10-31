An audio‑visual link to the adjacent hall has been set up this year for this Sunday’s Ōpoho Church election forum, in case of overflow.

At the Dunedin electorate forum three years ago, both the church and the lounge were packed, with about 20 latecomers turned away. A similar situation arose at last year’s Dunedin City Council candidates’ meetings.

In a statement, forum organiser and moderator Philip Somerville said space should now be plentiful.

He will again be dressed as the Cat in the Hat, helping set the tone for a lively evening of information, fun and community togetherness.

Dunedin musician John Dodd will play from about 6.30pm ahead of the 7pm sharp start on Sunday, November 1.

The forum will run for exactly two hours, including a seven‑minute break midway and will open with the national anthem.

Yeo political cartoons from the Otago Daily Times will be displayed before the forum and during the break.

Candidates qualify to take part if their party has polled at least 1% in recent national polls.

Any koha contributions in cash or non‑perishable food will go to the Presbyterian Support foodbank.

— Allied Media