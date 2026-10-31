Back by popular demand, award-winning Dunedin comedian and entertainer Harriet Moir returns with her comedy show Dear Stalker.

Encore performances of Moir’s hour-long exploration of the ridiculous, occasionally dangerous, and often disastrous lengths she has gone to to find love will be held this Friday and Saturday, October 30-31, from 7pm at Te Whare o Rukutia.

From the heady days of dating in her 20s through to the barren wasteland of dating in her 40s, Dear Stalker weaves together personal stories, anecdotes and plenty of punchlines.

In a statement, Moir said Dear Stalker was “about looking for love in all the wrong places and finally coming home to yourself”.

“It is an hour of big laughs and honest storytelling that proves we’re all a little ridiculous when it comes to love.”

Dear Stalker debuted with a sold-out season at the Dunedin Fringe Festival earlier this year and was nominated for Best Comedy at the festival.

This is Moir’s fourth solo hour of comedy, following on from successful show Just Eat the Damn Sausage, which she has been touring around the country.

Moir lives in Dunedin with her two daughters and their ginger cat, where she works as a comedian, writer, celebrant, MC, actor, singer, producer and entertainer.

This year Moir was nominated for Best Newcomer at the NZ International Comedy Festival and was shortlisted for the prestigious 2027 Billy T award.

She recently won the Best Comedian Award 2025 at the Dunedin Comedy Awards and was the recipient of the Outstanding Performance — Lead Female Role at the 2025 Dunedin Theatre Awards for her role as The Performer in Every Brilliant Thing, produced by Birds of a Feather.

Tickets for this weekend’s performances of Dear Stalker are available via www.trybooking.com/nz/BEUK

— Allied Media