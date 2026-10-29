A Dunedin sports club is upgrading its gear ahead of a major regional tournament.

The New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) has awarded the Dunedin Clay Target Club a $4900 grant to buy a Promatic trap before the Compak Sporting South Island Zone Shoot in November.

In a statement, club treasurer Tim Cleminson said the machine would strengthen its fleet for member activities and coaching programmes.

“We’re very grateful for NZCT’s support,” Cleminson said.

“This investment gives us the confidence to keep growing the sport locally, creating more opportunities for the next generation of shooters.”

NZCT grants, marketing and communications general manager Ben Hodges said the money would help the organisation expand.

“Reliable equipment gives clubs the confidence to grow,” Hodges said.

“We’re pleased to support opportunities for local shooters and the club’s plans to host larger events in the future.

“NZCT can fund this community good thanks to the fundraising partnerships we share with Takeichi and the Rope and Twine via their host responsible gaming rooms.”

The new trap will also assist bids for national competitions and the development of a high school circuit.

— Allied Media