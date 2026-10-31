The Otago Lily Society (OLS) will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a lunch on Saturday, November 7 and wants to contact former members who would like to attend.

Guest speaker will be Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker and there will also be a talk on the history of the Otago Lily Society. A slideshow of lilies and past show winners will be running in the background.

Compared with other regions, Otago has been sometimes a bit slow to get new ventures under way.

This was the case with the Otago Lily Society, which was not formed until more than 30 years after a Christchurch group was established.

In October, 1966, lily lover Gordon Mills, of Glenfalloch, decided a southern group dedicated to lilies was needed, called a meeting and the Otago Lily Society (OLS) was formed.

Mr Mills was elected president and served until 1969, then became vice-president and patron, positions he held until his death in 1982.

Therefore, it was fitting that the OLS 25th anniversary celebration lunch on October 11, 1992, was held Glenfalloch.

That year, the secretary wrote: “I doubt very much if we will survive another 25 years.”

Despite that dire prediction, the club has not merely survived but its membership is increasing.

To attend the celebration, contact OLS secretary Liz Bremer, email lizzybremer@gmail.com