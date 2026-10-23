The Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) invites audiences to step into a world of fairy-tale magic as Greg Horsman’s acclaimed production of The Sleeping Beauty returns for a nationwide tour.

Celebrating the arrival of summer and the festive season, this spectacular production revives one of the ballet company’s most cherished works.

The RNZB will present two performances of The Sleeping Beauty in Dunedin next month — on Saturday, November 21, at 7.30pm, and Sunday, November 22, at 1.30pm at the Regent Theatre.

Since its triumphant premiere in 2011, The Sleeping Beauty has become a favourite with audiences across Aotearoa, with more than 42,000 people experiencing its original nationwide tour.

“It is wonderful for the Royal New Zealand Ballet to return to The Sleeping Beauty to bring our 2026 season to a close,” RNZB artistic director Ty King-Wall said.

“Created for our company, Greg Horsman’s production is an evocative and respectful staging of one of the great ballets of the 19th century."

The Sleeping Beauty tells the timeless story of Princess Aurora, whose destiny is altered by a wicked curse before true love awakens her from an enchanted sleep.

Richly detailed sets and costumes by acclaimed designer and former RNZB artistic director Gary Harris transport audiences into a storybook kingdom filled with glittering courts, enchanted forests and unforgettable fairy-tale characters.

Adding an unmistakably New Zealand touch, the production features magical elements created by Wellington’s Wētā Workshop.

The Dunedin performances of The Sleeping Beauty will be accompanied by a recording of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra playing Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, conducted by Hamish McKeich.

Perfect for first-time ballet-goers, devoted dance lovers and families looking to share a magical experience together, The Sleeping Beauty is the ideal pre-Christmas outing.

— Allied Media