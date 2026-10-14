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This week The Star is launching Star Pets to showcase the funniest, fluffiest and most chaotic companions in our community. Our first celebrity creature is a beloved cat with a playful attitude.
Tinker
Tinker is a much-loved smooch we rescued from the SPCA and he throws some interesting shapes when sleeping.
He's very playful, occasionally spicy, loves being out in the rain and inhales food like a Labrador.
He announces his arrival every time he comes inside to alert us to feeding duties.
Caroline Hunter, Dunedin.
The Hunter family have won a prezzie voucher that they can spend at local stores.
Ready to put your animal in the spotlight?
Email pets@thestar.co.nz