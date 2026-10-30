Knox Church Junior Choir will host a variety concert this Sunday afternoon, November 1, in support of four former choristers who have been accepted into the Aotearoa Choral Academy.

The “Cushion Concert”, which will be held from 2pm at Knox Church, is a celebration of young music makers and is suitable for all ages.

In a statement, organisers said, younger audience members were welcome to bring a cushion and sit near the front of the church to get the best view.

The concert will raise funds to support the musical endeavours of four former junior choristers, who are now members of the Aotearoa Choral Academy.

Young singers Billie Hinch, Alice Smith, Alexa Choie and Rishi Shantapriyan all got their choral start as junior choristers at Knox Church and are now members of one of the national choirs of New Zealand. They have attended rehearsals and performances in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

Sunday’s concert aims to help with funds towards the expenses for their families, including flights and accommodation.

The programme will feature solos and duets by the four young singers, along with items from Knox Church Junior Choir, the Ōpoho Primary School Choir, Logan Park High School’s UVox, and special guests.

There will also be organ music performed by Knox Church organ scholars Alexa Choie and Robbie Eyres.

The Knox Church Junior Choir is a non-auditioned choir for children aged six to 14 years.

The choir rehearses each week and sings in regular church services once a month, as well as at special services — especially at Christmas.

Entry to Sunday’s concert is by donation, with suggested minimums of $5 for children, $10 for adults and families $25. — Allied Media