Andrew's daughters attend Christmas service

Britain's Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service, while their father Andrew, recently stripped of his titles over ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was absent.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led senior royals to a church in Sandringham in eastern England, about 175km northeast of London, greeting well-wishers in crisp winter weather.

Charles and Camilla walked ahead while the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis, followed.

Princess Eugenie (left) and Princess Beatrice. Photo: Reuters

Other family members included Princess Anne and her husband Tim Laurence, the Edward and Sophie the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their children Louise and James, as well as the King's niece Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.

Now known only as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the King's younger brother has faced mounting pressure over his links to Epstein.

In October, Charles stripped him of all titles, including Duke of York and prince, and ordered him to vacate his Windsor home and move to private accommodation on the Sandringham estate, which has been the royal family's traditional venue for their Christmas Day service since 1988.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with members of the royal family, attended the service at Sandringham. Photo: Reuters

Buckingham Palace had said the steps taken against Andrew were necessary to protect the monarchy's reputation, adding that the King's thoughts and sympathies were with victims of abuse.

Andrew has denied allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, an American woman who said she was trafficked by the late financier Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew as a teenager - a claim Andrew settled in a US civil lawsuit in 2022 without admitting liability.

The attendance of his daughters Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, underscores their continuing presence at family events despite the controversy surrounding their father.

The royals then returned to Sandringham House for lunch before the King's televised Christmas message later in the day.