Briton killed in New Orleans was stepson of former royal nanny

He was among 14 people killed by a US Army veteran who had pledged allegiance to Islamic State and rammed a truck into a crowd of revellers.
"The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed's death in New Orleans," Pettifer's family said in a statement issued by London's Metropolitan Police.
A royal source said King Charles was deeply saddened to learn of Pettifer's death and had been in touch with his family to pass on personal condolences.
Pettifer's father Charles, a former British army officer, married Tiggy Legge-Bourke in 1999 shortly after she had stepped down as nanny to William and Harry.
The family remained close to British royalty and Pettifer's stepbrother Tom was a page at William's wedding in 2011.