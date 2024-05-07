Byron Kelleher found guilty of domestic violence: report

Byron Kelleher is shown playing for Toulouse in this file photo. Photo: Getty Images

Former Highlander and All Black Byron Kelleher has been found guilty of domestic violence in Paris, it has been reported.

Agence France-Presse reported the Dunedin-born former halfback received a suspended six-month prison sentence for attacking his former partner when he returned to France to see their son.

The court heard that Kelleher hit the mother of his son in the face and body and dragged her down a corridor while under the influence of alcohol in June last year.

Kelleher disputed her account and denied he was drunk.

He told the court he had “had a few glasses of rose” with a friend.

The victim told the court she was scared of Kelleher and "saw herself dying".

Kelleher was fined 1000 euros and ordered to pay the victim 800 euros in compensation.

Kelleher had previously dealt with the French law in 2009 following a brawl that occurred in Toulouse after a collision while driving drunk. He was also briefly taken into custody in October 2013 for “driving while intoxicated” in Bordeaux.

In 2017, Kelleher was found guilty of domestic violence in France.

At the time he was accused of causing damage to the front door where he lived while intoxicated and attacking his then-partner. His lawyer described the incident as a “lovers’ quarrel” and Kelleher was fined $300.

Kelleher made his All Blacks debut in 1999 after impressing for the Highlanders at Super Rugby level.

He played 57 tests for New Zealand from 1999 to 2007 as he regularly battled Justin Marshall for the starting halfback spot.

Following the 2007 Rugby World Cup, he left New Zealand to take on a contract with French side Toulouse before joining Stade Francais in 2011. He retired from all rugby in 2012.

