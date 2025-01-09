Consul-general, Football Fern among Kiwis fleeing LA fires

Smoke from multiple wildfires covers Los Angeles skyline. Photo: Reuters

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

New Zealand's consul-general in Los Angeles and her family have evacuated amid blazing wildfires.

The fires have killed at least two people, destroyed at least 1000 buildings, and prompted officials to order some 70,000 people to evacuate.

There were 608 New Zealanders registered as being in LA.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said they were aware of several New Zealand families from the affected areas, but they were not aware of any fatalities or injuries to New Zealanders.

"We encourage all New Zealanders in Los Angeles to register their travel on SafeTravel and pass this message on to any New Zealanders who may not be registered with us," they said.

NZ Consul-General in LA Katja Ackerley. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

All consulate staff were safe and accounted for, but that the Consul-General Katja Ackerley's official residence was in an evacuation zone.

"While the New Zealand Consulate's physical office is closed on advice from local authorities, the Consulate remains operational with staff working remotely."

They were monitoring the fires closely, and with concern, the spokesperson said.

"We offer our condolences to all those affected," they said.

New Zealanders who require consular assistance can contact the New Zealand Consulate-General in Los Angeles on +1 310 566 6555 or at nzcg.la@mfat.net, or for emergencies after-hours on +64 99 20 20 20.

Football Fern Ali Riley has posted a video on social media saying her "entire neighbourhood is gone".

"We are all safe. Holding on to that with my whole heart while we figure out what to do next," she said on Instagram.

Riley lives in Los Angeles where she plays for Angel City FC, in the US women's professional league.

Meanwhile, New Zealand firefighters said they had not received any requests for aid from the United States, as the wildfires continue to blaze.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand deputy national commander Steph Rotarangi said they had established processes for their counterparts in the US to ask for assistance, but hadn't been asked for help yet.