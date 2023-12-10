Coronation photo for Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Buckingham Palace/Hugo Burnand

A photograph of King Charles III and Queen Camilla newly crowned in Buckingham Palace after their coronation has been chosen for the royal couple's Christmas card, Buckingham Palace says.

Charles was crowned king in May, eight months after he ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, in a majestic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey that traces its history back more than 1000 years.

Camilla, Charles' second wife, was crowned Queen.

Charles is pictured wearing the Imperial State Crown, Robe of Estate and Coronation Tunic, while Camilla wears Queen Mary's Crown, Robe of Estate and a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield.

The photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room, the palace said.

Meanwhile, heir to the throne William, the Prince of Wales, and his family has also revealed their card for Christmas.