Critical week for defiant Biden

President Joe Biden gestures as he prepares to board Air Force One after attending a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

President Joe Biden is vowing to push on with his re-election bid, dismissing the concerns of some fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill and donors that his persistence could cost their party the White House and Congress in the November 5 US election.

Biden, 81, said any candidates who doubt his ability should challenge him at the Democratic National Convention in August - an effort that stands no chance of success unless he lets the delegates he won in primaries this year consider other candidates.

"The bottom line here is that I am not going anywhere," Biden said in a phone call he placed to MSNBC's Morning Joe programme. He repeated that message to donors on a private call later in the day, according to two sources on the call.

Biden faces a critical week as he tries to shore up a campaign that has been on defence since a shaky June 27 debate against Republican Donald Trump in Atlanta, which raised questions about his ability to do the job for another four-and-a-half years.

Several congressional Democrats have called for him to drop out.

Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's No 2 Democrat, told reporters Biden's candidacy "will be thoroughly discussed this week, as it should." He said he had spoken with about a dozen of his colleagues, who held a range of views.

A growing number of Democratic lawmakers have voiced concern that Biden's poor public approval ratings, plus worries about his age and ability, could hurt their prospects for retaining the Senate, which they control by a 51-49 majority, and winning back the House, where Republicans have a 219-213 majority.

"I think we need a different choice if we're going to be able to beat Donald Trump," Democratic Representative Adam Smith said on CNN.

Another Democrat, Representative Joe Morelle, said many of his constituents had told him they worried Biden was not capable of serving as president, though he stopped short of calling on Biden to drop out.

"The bigger question is, how does he dispel concerns that were raised from his performance in the debate?" Morelle told reporters.

Biden's halting debate performance has prompted some to question whether he was suffering from a neurological disorder such as Parkinson's disease, which can cause slurred speech and halting movement.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was evaluated and given a clean bill of health in February and is not being treated for the disease. Biden's doctor has said further testing is not warranted, she said.

The New York Times has reported visitor logs showed Dr Kevin Cannard, a specialist in Parkinson's from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, had visited the White House at least eight times from last August through March.

Jean-Pierre said Biden had seen a neurologist three times connected to his annual physical exam.

If Republicans were to capture the White House and both houses of Congress, Trump, 78, would face few constraints on his ability to push through major policy changes.

Some Democrats expressed concern but stopped short of calling on Biden to drop out of the race.

"President Biden has got to prove to the American people - including me - that he's up to the job for another four years," said Senator Jon Tester, who faces a tough re-election fight in Montana.

'BIDEN IS THE NOMINEE'

Other lawmakers said they supported his candidacy.

"President Joe Biden is the nominee and has been selected by millions of voters across this country," Representative Steven Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said on social media. Black voters are a critical part of Democrats' base of support.

In his letter to Democrats, Biden said he was aware of their concerns but said it was time to put them aside.

Biden will have little time to campaign this week as he hosts a meeting of NATO member states, capped with a rare solo news conference on Thursday.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week found that one in three registered Democratic voters believed that Biden should quit the race, with 59% of respondents in the president's party saying he is too old to work in government.

However, that poll also found that none of his possible replacements fared better in a matchup against Trump. The poll found Biden and Trump tied at 40% each.

Biden's troubles appear to be increasing the number of races Democrats need to worry about in November.

Internal party polling shows that New Mexico and Virginia became more competitive following the debate, according to a source familiar with the findings, and the nonpartisan Center for Politics at the University of Virginia last week shifted its ratings on the states of Michigan and Minnesota to make each slightly more favourable for Republicans.

Together, those states will host a half-dozen of the most competitive House races.