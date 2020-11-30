Monday, 30 November 2020

Doctor's files seized in Maradona death inquiry

    1. News
    2. World

    Diego Maradona. Photo: Reuters
    Diego Maradona. Photo: Reuters
    Argentine justice officials have seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the football star.

    Maradona died at age 60 last week after a heart attack.

    The search order was requested by prosecutors in the affluent Buenos Aires suburb San Isidro and signed by a local judge, according to a statement issued by the prosecutor's office.

    "Yesterday (Saturday) the investigation and substantiation of evidence continued with the taking of statements from people including direct relatives of the deceased," it said.

    "By virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and office of doctor Leopoldo Luque," the prosecutor's office said in the statement.

    The prosecutor's office provided no information on what prompted the investigation.

    "They took the clinical files," Luque told local television after law enforcement officers searched his home and office.

    "There was no medical error," Luque said, adding that he not responsible for the death of Maradona, who catapulted to international fame and semi-devine status at home after leading the Argentine team that won the 1986 World Cup.

    Maradona had struggled for years with substance abuse issues. "I did the best I could with Diego. He needed help," Luque said.

    Maradona's lawyer, Matias Moria, on Thursday said he would ask for a full investigation of the circumstances of the football legend's death, criticizing what he said was a slow response by emergency service.

    "The ambulance took more than half an hour to arrive, which was a criminal idiocy," Matias said on Thursday in a Twitter post.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter