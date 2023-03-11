Edward becomes Duke of Edinburgh

Edward and Sophie are now the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Photo: Reuters

King Charles III has named youngest brother Prince Edward as the new Duke of Edinburgh, handing him the title last held by their father Prince Philip, Buckingham Palace says.

Edward, who became a duke on Friday, his 59th birthday, is the latest member of the British royal family to be granted a new title since Charles became king in September last year after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.

William, Charles's eldest son and heir to the throne, was named Prince of Wales, while the children of his second son Harry, the Duke of Sussex and no longer a working royal, were officially named as prince and princess earlier this week.

Edward's new title comes after he took on a number of his father's roles, including at The Duke of Edinburgh Award charity which encourages young people to undertake challenges.

"The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential," Buckingham Palace said, referring to Edward's wife Sophie.

Philip had held the title of the Duke of Edinburgh since his marriage to the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947 until his death in 2021, aged 99.