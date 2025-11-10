Ending shutdown hopes dashed

The United States Congress showed momentary signs of life over the weekend in the nation’s longest government showdown , but the hope for a post-election compromise faded quickly, with frustrated senators apparently no closer to an escape plan.

Democrats, fresh from a sweep of coast-to-coast victories last week, scaled back their demands, offering a plan to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits for one year in exchange for reopening the government.

Within half an hour, Republicans called it dead on arrival and unserious.

Even so, senators stayed in Washington over the weekend for the first time in the 39-day shutdown after President Donald Trump chided lawmakers to "not leave town" until the spending impasse was resolved.

Republican leader John Thune told reporters the Senate aimed to vote over the weekend to advance a new stopgap measure that would fund the Departments of Agriculture and Veterans Affairs along with the Food and Drug Administration and Congress itself until September 30, 2026. Other agencies will likely be funded until January 31, lawmakers have said.

A rare session was spent debating the merits of Obamacare on the Senate floor with no votes conducted. Whether the Senate votes today depends on when the text is drafted and whether enough Democrats would support it. Thune said there had been some positive bipartisan conversations in the previous 24 hours.

However, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Republicans’ current stance "a terrible mistake".

"We are willing to negotiate once the [health insurance] subsidies are extended," he said.

Still, the decision to work through the weekend was at least a symbolic departure from the laissez-faire approach lawmakers had taken until now towards negotiating a deal to reopen the government. — Bloomberg News