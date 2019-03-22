EU offers Britain short Brexit delay

Theresa May. Photo: Reuters/File

The European Union is offering Britain a choice of short delays to its departure from the European Union, postponing Brexit, due March 29, until at least mid-April.

The bloc says it will extend the deadline until May 22 if Britain's Parliament approves Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal next week.

If it is rejected, the United Kingdom has until April 12 to "indicate a way forward."

There has been no immediate response from May, who had been seeking a delay until June 30.