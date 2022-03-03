Thursday, 3 March 2022

Ex-wife may not give money to Gates foundation

    1. News
    2. World

    Melinda French Gates. Photo: Reuters
    Melinda French Gates. Photo: Reuters
    Melinda French Gates is no longer pledging to donate most of her wealth to the charitable foundation she co-founded with her former husband and will instead disburse the funds among other philanthropies, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

    The 57-year-old Texas-raised computer scientist made the change in late 2021 following her divorce last year from Microsoft Corp MSFT.O co-founder Bill Gates, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

    The couple had pledged in 2010 to give the bulk of their fortune to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which was founded in 2000 and spent $US55 billion ($NZ81 billion) in its first two decades, with a focus on combating poverty, inequity and disease.

    A foundation spokesperson declined to comment beyond what French Gates outlined in her latest Giving Pledge letter, which she posted separately from Bill Gates.

    "I recognise the absurdity of so much wealth being concentrated in the hands of one person, and I believe the only responsible thing to do with a fortune this size is give it away - as thoughtfully and impactfully as possible," she wrote.

    Reuters

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter