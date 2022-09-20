Farewell to the Queen in pictures

Vast crowds gathered in London and Windsor for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, joined by a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries.

Photo: Getty Images

Many said the scale and pageantry captured how they felt and was a fitting goodbye to Britain's longest serving monarch, who died on September 8. She had been on the throne for 70 years.

The funeral, capping days of pageantry and ceremony, drew hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets of the capital and billions of viewers on television.

The events underlined the affection and respect a majority of Britons felt toward the 96-year-old monarch.