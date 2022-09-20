Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Farewell to the Queen in pictures

    Queen Elizabeth's coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service. Photo: Reuters
    An emotional King Charles III leaving Westminster Abbey. Photo: Getty Images
    A message from King Charles was left in a wreath of roses, myrtle and oak leaves sourced from royal gardens, saying: "In loving and devoted memory". The crown, sceptre and orb were later removed, marking the end of Elizabeth's reign. Photo: Getty Images
    From left: Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Photo: Getty Images
    King Charles (left) and members of the Royal Family walk behind the Queen's coffin in Westminster Abbey. Photo: Reuters
    Heir to the throne Prince William (left) and Prince Harry outside Westminster Abbey. Photo: Getty Images
    A member of the Coldstream Guards proceeds down The Mall. Photo: Getty Images
    Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their mother Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Reuters
    Mourners in central London. Tens of thousands of people lined the streets to honour the Queen's 70 years of service. Photo: Reuters
    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford were invited to the funeral at Westminster Abbey and a committal ceremony later at Windsor Castle. Photo: Getty Images
    The Queen's coffin is carried on the Long Walk to Windsor Castle and committal service at St George's Chapel. Photo: Getty Images
    Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, and sister Princess Charlotte. Photo: Reuters
    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at Westminster Abbey. Photo: Getty Images
    Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland helps the state funeral with a rendition of the traditional piece Sleep, Dearie, Sleep at Westminster Abbey. Photo: Getty Images
    Princess Beatrice (left) and Sarah, Duchess of York. Photo: Getty Images
    The Queen's last corgis, Muick and Sandy, in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Photo: Getty Images.

    Vast crowds gathered in London and Windsor for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, joined by a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries. 

    Many said the scale and pageantry captured how they felt and was a fitting goodbye to Britain's longest serving monarch, who died on September 8. She had been on the throne for 70 years.

    The funeral, capping days of pageantry and ceremony, drew hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets of the capital and billions of viewers on television.

    The events underlined the affection and respect a majority of Britons felt toward the 96-year-old monarch. 

     