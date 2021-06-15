Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Fiji records 89 new Covid cases; situation worse than Aus, NZ

    1. News
    2. World

    The four Kiwi yachtsman are being taken to Suva by the Fiji Navy. Photo: Getty
    Suva, the capital city of Fiji. Photo: Getty
    Fiji's Covid-19 outbreak, fuelled by the Delta variant which ravaged India's public health system earlier this year, is now worse than Australia and New Zealand, health authorities warned.

    • This story was first published by RNZ

    While announcing another 89 new cases of the virus on Monday night, the Fijian Health Ministry confirmed its staff were tired and some working at the country's main hospital had been infected.

    The Fiji Government is now seeking Australia's help to deploy a planning team from its Medical Assistance Teams (AUSMAT) programme to the capital Suva.

    Fijian Health Secretary James Fong said the AUSMAT team would help the ministry plan for the worst.

    "The Australians will provide for contingency beyond our current surge preparations.

    "We have extra space to deploy for field hospitals and we have extra critical care capacity we have yet to activate. They come to help us plan beyond that," he said.

    Dr Fong said discussions with Canberra were now advanced and he expected the Australian team to arrive in Fiji soon.

    Head of Health Protection and Fiji's Centre for Disease Control, Aalisha SahuKhan said their case count per day was now higher than what both Australia and New Zealand have had.

    "So we are now at about 60 cases per day and if you're looking at our population, that's about 68 per million population which is a high number.

    "To put that in context, neither Australia nor New Zealand got to this level of cases per day," Dr SahuKhan said.

    Fiji now has 860 active cases, with 23 patients recovered.

    There were a total of 1048 cases reported on Sunday since the outbreak started in April and with yesterday's cases, the tally should have been 1037.

    However, the ministry said a duplicate entry in Sunday's case count means there have been 1036 cases of Covid-19.

    Four people have died from the virus since 2020 while seven people who had Covid-19 at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and died have had their deaths attributed to other illnesses and not Covid-19-related.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter