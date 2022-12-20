Global Insight: 'New approach needed' to world's problems

World-changing events of the past four years are tragic proof of the urgent need for global reform, Professor Robert Patman says.

Speaking on a Global Insight special reviewing 100 episodes of the fortnightly foreign affairs show, the University of Otago international relations specialist said new approaches were needed if disease and conflict were to be reduced worldwide.

"At the moment, there is a mismatch between this global pandemic and the way our world is organised to deal with it," Prof Patman said of the resurgent Covid-19 virus.

On Russia's disastrous invasion of Ukraine, Prof Patman said: "I do think it is a defining moment in the evolution of the global order... It showed once again that the UN Security Council is not fit for purpose".

Prof Patman also addressed why New Zealanders should care about what happens overseas, Aotearoa's new place in the world following the 2019 Christchurch mosque terror attacks and the global outlook for populist and authoritarian leaders.

• Global Insight returns early next year

