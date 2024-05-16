Global Insight: New Caledonia 'challenge' for Peters

The state of emergency in New Caledonia presents a considerable challenge for New Zealand’s foreign policy efforts in the Pacific, Prof Robert Patman says.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters has dropped New Caledonia from his five-stop tour of the Pacific this week.

Winston Peters. Photo: ODT files

The itinerary change came after this week's French parliamentary vote to extend voting rights in New Caledonia led to rioting, deaths and the imposition of a 12-day state of emergency in the French territory.

The new legislation has incensed many of the archipelago’s indigenous Kanak people, who fear it further dilutes their vote and potential to gain independence.

The timing is awkward for Mr Peters’ agenda during his Pacific tour, international relations specialist Prof Patman says.

Part of the mission of the delegation Mr Peters is leading is to reassert New Zealand's Pacific identity and reassure Pacific Island hosts this is indeed the case.

‘‘Mr Peters may come under pressure to express a view on this delicate situation in New Caledonia,’’ Prof Patman says.

At the same time, New Zealand, mindful of China’s growing influence, is moving towards closer relations with its traditional partners.

‘‘So, he will be trying to reassure his hosts that... tighter alignment... will not compromise that Pacific identity.

‘‘So, it's a very delicate balancing act that the government finds itself engaged in at the moment.’’

On this episode of Global Insight, Prof Patman also detailed the background to the unrest in New Caledonia and put it in the context of France’s global track record on colonisation.

He also commented on his recent accolade; the 2024 Critic and Conscience of Society Award, given by Universities New Zealand’s Gama Foundation.

