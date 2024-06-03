Jail would be 'tough for public to take': Trump

Donald Trump gestures to people outside Trump Tower in New York the day after being found guilty in his criminal trial. Photo: Reuters

Donald Trump said he would accept home confinement or jail time after his historic conviction by a New York jury last week, but it would be tough for the public to accept.

"I'm not sure the public would stand for it," the Republican presidential candidate told Fox News in an interview that aired on Sunday. "I think it'd be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there's a breaking point."

Trump did not elaborate on what he thought might happen if that point is reached. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 11, four days before Republicans gather to formally choose their presidential nominee to face Democratic President Joe Biden in November's election.

Asked what Trump supporters should do if he were jailed, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump told CNN: "Well, they're gonna do what they've done from the beginning, which is remain calm and protest at the ballot box on November 5th. There's nothing to do other than make your voices heard loud and clear and speak out against this."

Trump has used his conviction to step up his fundraising efforts but has not otherwise sought to mobilise his supporters, in contrast to his comments protesting his 2020 loss to Biden that were followed by a deadly attack by his supporters on January 6, 2021 on the US Capitol.

Some Trump supporters have hung US flags upside down in the wake of the verdict. The inverted flag has been a symbol of distress or protest in America for over 200 years.

The RNC and the Trump campaign raised $US70 million ($NZ114m) in the 48 hours after the verdict, Lara Trump said, a figure that Reuters was not able to independently verify. Asked how much would be used to pay legal fees versus running the campaign, she declined to say.

At least one Democratic lawmaker expressed concern on Sunday about the potential for Trump's supporters to respond violently to his conviction.

"His base listens to him. They don't listen to Lara Trump. And this is another dangerous appeal to violence," Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff told CNN.

But US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump ally, said any response must be lawful.

"We are the rule of law party - chaos is not a conservative value. We have to fight back and we will with everything in our arsenal. But we do that within the confines of the rule of law," Johnson told Fox News Sunday.

Trump has vowed to appeal his conviction by the New York jury, which found him guilty of 34 felony counts over falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

The matter is unlikely to be resolved before the November presidential election, when he will seek to take back the White House from Biden. Opinion polls show a close race between the two men and suggest that his conviction could hurt him with some Republican voters and independents.

Trump attorney Will Scharf told ABC News' This Week that he does not expect Trump to "end up being subject to any sentence whatsoever" and planned to ultimately take the case to the Supreme Court.

Trump still faces three other criminal cases, including two over alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 loss, although they are not likely to come to trial or conclude before the election. He denies wrongdoing in all the cases and has called the charges a Democratic conspiracy to prevent him from competing.

Biden, meanwhile, has sought to defend the nation's justice system, saying it is "reckless" and "dangerous" to call the verdict "rigged." The US Justice Department denies any political interference.

"There's one candidate standing up for the rule of law, standing up for our democratic institutions, defending our Constitution, defending our democracy and that's Joe Biden," Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler told Fox News.