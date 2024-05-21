Lest we forget

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Sunday was the 80th anniversary of what many military historians believe to have been one of the bloodiest campaigns fought by New Zealanders in World War 2.

Present in Italy to mark the commemorations of the Battle of Monte Cassino are Defence Minister Judith Collins (left) and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

They stand in front of the grave of Second Lieutenant George Takurua, of the 28th Maori Battalion, who died on February 18, 1944.