Lukashenko claims Belarus election win with 87% of vote

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko votes during the presidential election in Minsk. Photo: Reuters

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has extended his 31-year rule with a massive win in a presidential election that Western governments have rejected as a sham, according to preliminary results.

"You can congratulate the Republic of Belarus, we have elected a president," the head of the country's Central Election Commission of the Republic Igor Karpenko told a press conference in the early hours of Monday, according to Russian state media.

According to results published on the Central Election Commission's Telegram account, Lukashenko took 86.8% of the vote in Sunday's election.

European politicians said the vote was neither free nor fair because independent media are banned in the former Soviet state and all leading opposition figures have been sent to penal colonies or forced to flee abroad.

"The people of Belarus had no choice. It is a bitter day for all those who long for freedom & democracy," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock posted on X.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed mock surprise that "only" 87.6% of the electorate appeared to have backed Lukashenko.

"Will the rest fit inside the prisons?" he wrote on X.

Asked about the jailing of his opponents, Lukashenko said they had "chosen" their fate.

"Some chose prison, some chose 'exile', as you say. We didn't kick anyone out of the country," he told a rambling press conference on Sunday that lasted more than four hours and 20 minutes.

The close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier defended his jailing of dissidents and declared: "I don't give a damn about the West."