The driver behind an allegedly targeted and life-threatening attack on federal independent MP Helen Haines will face court for the first time.

Police have charged Tarrawingee man Brendan Nugent, 43, with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and causing harm to a Commonwealth public official.

He will face Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"Police will allege the incident was targeted," Victoria Police said in a statement.

Dr Haines was hit by a Toyota LandCruiser outside her electorate office in Wangaratta, northern Victoria, on Monday afternoon.

She underwent emergency surgery at The Alfred hospital in Melbourne but one of her legs could not be saved.

The 65-year-old remains in a critical but stable condition.

The accused's father, Rod Nugent, and Rod's partner Christine Cunningham on Tuesday revealed they had been friends with Dr Haines for more than 20 years.

"What happened to her yesterday is devastating and unfathomable," they said in a statement.

Heightened rhetoric in the halls of parliament and online echo chambers have helped to create an environment where threats of violence have become commonplace for politicians.

Helen Haines. Photo: Getty

A major concern facing regional MPs is whether access for remote voters will be hampered in the immediate future.

National Party MP Sam Birrell, whose electorate of Nicholls neighbours Dr Haines' seat of Indi, regularly attends community events.

"What we do is we go and set up a mobile office in a town a long way away from here and advertise that we're going to be there," Mr Birrell told AAP.

"Whether that becomes problematic or not, I know that's a discussion that some of my regional colleagues are having.

"I don't want this to be the end of MPs ... going out and engaging."

In the face of hostile social media discourse, Mr Birrell said he had received support from his community.

"One lady dropped a plant off, just a small pot plant for me, and a note just to just to see if I was OK," he said.

"There are people who see us as a group of people trying to do our best.

"I'm not really thinking too much about myself. I'm thinking about my friend Helen."