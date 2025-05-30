Man named, charged after Liverpool attack

Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire Sarah Hammond (left) and Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims during the press conference at Merseyside Police HQ in Liverpool. Photo: Getty Images

British police charged a 53-year-old man after a car ploughed into a crowd of Liverpool football fans during a victory parade earlier this week, injuring dozens.

Paul Doyle, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, was charged with seven offences including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was arrested on Monday and will appear before Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The incident took place in Liverpool's packed city centre on Monday evening, with video footage showing a grey Ford Galaxy colliding into the crowd of dozens, throwing some people in the air and dragging others under its wheels.

Police have said the incident, which left a total of 79 people injured, was isolated and not an act of terrorism. Seven people remain in hospital in stable condition.

Police tents surrounded by debris at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool city centre after a 53-year-old white British man was arrested when a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade. Photo: Getty Images

Around a million people had come out to celebrate Liverpool's Premier League win, watching as an open-top bus paraded the team and its staff with the trophy through the city centre.

"I fully understand how this incident has left us all shocked and saddened, and I know many will continue to have concerns and questions," Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said as she announced the charges.

"Our detectives are working tirelessly ... to seek the answers to all those questions."

Doyle was charged with one count of dangerous driving and six offences related to grievous bodily harm.