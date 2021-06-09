Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Meghan releases debut children's book

    1. News
    2. World

    Meghan has previously said the book began as a Father's Day poem she wrote for Harry shortly...
    Meghan has previously said the book began as a Father's Day poem she wrote for Harry shortly after Archie was born in 2019. Photo: Reuters
    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has released her debut children's book, dedicating it to her husband Prince Harry and their two-year-old son Archie.

    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Reuters
    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Reuters
    The Bench, which looks at the relationship between father and son through a mother's eyes, hit bookstands days after the couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana, named after Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Harry's late mother Princess Diana, last week.

    Meghan has previously said the book, written with rhyming text, began as a Father's Day poem she wrote for Harry shortly after Archie was born in 2019.

    In a handwritten-like note inside the book, Meghan wrote: "For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump".

    Meghan also narrates an audio version of the book, which features watercolour illustrations by artist Christian Robinson.

    Harry and Meghan, a former actress from the US, quit royal duties last year, leaving Britain for California, where they now live. 

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter