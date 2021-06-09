Meghan releases debut children's book

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Meghan has previously said the book, written with rhyming text, began as a Father's Day poem she wrote for Harry shortly after Archie was born in 2019.
In a handwritten-like note inside the book, Meghan wrote: "For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump".
Meghan also narrates an audio version of the book, which features watercolour illustrations by artist Christian Robinson.
Harry and Meghan, a former actress from the US, quit royal duties last year, leaving Britain for California, where they now live.