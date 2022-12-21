Memorial for slain Queensland officers

Constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold. Photo: Facebook

Thousands of Queensland police officers have been joined by members of the public and political leaders at a memorial service for two officers killed on duty.

Early-career constables Matthew Arnold (26) and Rachel McCrow (29) were shot dead on a property at Wieambilla, west of Brisbane, on December 12.

The Arnold and McCrow families paused for a moment at the coffins at the front of the service at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Wednesday morning.

Mourners packed into the building to attend the memorial along with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, state Opposition Leader David Crisafulli and Governor Jeannette Young.

Constable Keely Brough, who was with constables Arnold and McCrow when they were killed, fought back tears as she sat in the crowd.

The ceremony was broadcast live in a number of public places around Queensland, including in the communities of Tara, Dalby, Chinchilla and Miles near the site of the tragedy at Wieambilla, three hours west of Brisbane.

Private funeral services will be held later.

Ms Carroll has said the two constables didn't stand a chance when they came under fire alongside two other officers, Constables Bough and Randall Kirk, at the property. They had gone there as part of a missing persons check and were met by a hail of gunfire fired by Gareth Train, his wife Stacey and his brother Nathaniel.

Neighbour Alan Dare was also killed when he went to check on a fire lit to flush out Brough as she took cover in the bush.

Speaking ahead of the service, former police officer John O'Gorman said he was still in shock about the deaths, which he heard on the radio while he was driving.

"I had to stop, I got very emotional I was extremely angry, still am, and ... the people who want to criticise the police for what they do, want to stop and have a look at what police do, they die protecting the community," he told 6News.

The shooters died in a firefight with specialist officers several hours after the four constables first arrived at the scene.

Investigators are yet to officially declare a motive but are examining known links between the Trains and extreme conspiracy theorist groups and forums.

'Heaven had gained an angel'

"Heaven has truly gained an angel", but Queensland police have lost a selfless, dedicated officer who approached work and life with fairness, respect and love.

At just 29, McCrow had become the officer the world now so loudly demands, friend and colleague Freddy Hartigan told those gathered at Wednesday's service.

"A copper who truly listens, a copper who deeply cares, a copper with a strong sense of justice and a copper who will fight to protect those they've sworn to serve."

McCrow had spoken about a desire to work in child protection and youth justice, and Hartigan believes she could have one day led the Queensland Police Service.

"I could see you achieving the rank of the officer that has supported your family with such beauty and vulnerability this week, the police commissioner," he said.

As a cadet at the police academy in Townsville, she excelled against every benchmark and was "fierce" in a wrestle. For every drop of sweat she put in for herself, she put ten in for the team, Hartigan said.

She organised early morning group runs and study sessions for those who needed extra help, and volunteered for multiple causes.

"Everything was done in such a genuine and loving way," Const Hartigan said.

But she was much more than the uniform she so proudly wore.

"Family was everything to Rach, and she was everything to them,'' another friend, Senior Constable Melissa Gibson, said.

Her compassion and selflessness made her an "incredible police officer, and an even better friend".

McCrow also had a reputation for being a cheeky larrikin who loved a good prank.

"Rachel was simply one of a kind. She could literally light up any room on the darkest of days with a beautiful, infectious smile and those pearly white teeth," Sen Const Gibson said.

"How lucky are we to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. Heaven has truly gained an angel."

'A brave, kind man'

Constable Matthew Arnold was a big man with a big smile and a big heart.

A son. A brother. A friend. A police officer. A hero.

The triplet, the older brother by just minutes, was also honoured by a sea of blue standing shoulder to shoulder on Wednesday.

Senior Sergeant Laura Harriss fought back the tears as she delivered a moving eulogy for Arnold, whom she said served the community with honour.

Arnold was born to serve and to be a leader, the service heard.

After graduating the police academy in 2020, he was remembered as an exceptional member of the QPS destined for a distinguished career.

"From a young age Matt would go on to dedicate his life in the service of others," Sen Sgt Harriss said.

"He was also a protector, a leader and a big brother to all those who knew him. He was a big man with an even bigger heart. So filled with love for everyone around him."

Arnold was remembered as a natural leader who inspired love and loyalty as he fulfilled a lifelong dream to serve and protect his community.

"Matt was so proud to be a police officer. And it was clear he found his true passion and purpose.

We are so proud of the man he became. Matt, you deserved so much more from the public you lived to protect. You are a hero and will never be forgotten. May your name and memory never leave the mind of others. We love you always. We love you forever."

The final words from Arnold's too-short life are his own, from a heartfelt message he wrote to his parents that was read at the service.

"Thank you, for everything," he wrote.

"I may be gone someday, soon perhaps. But just know that I will never leave you. I will cherish every moment we've had together in my heart forever."