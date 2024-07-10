Mummified US climber found after 22 years in Peru

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The mummified, skeletal corpse still had well-preserved climbing boots, crampons and clothing, as well as a driver's licence and passport belonging to William Stampfl. Stampfl is suspected to have died in an avalanche more than 20 years ago.
In a statement, police say they recovered his body on July 5 at an altitude of 5200 metres, well below Huascaran's 6768m summit.
Glacial mass in the region has been retreating for about the last 10 years, said Edson Ramirez, a park ranger and risk assessor for the Huascaran National Park.
"What was buried years ago is coming to the surface."
Peru has an estimated 68% of the world's tropical glaciers, which are among the most vulnerable ice packs in a warming planet. A November report by Peru's government shows the country has lost 56% of its tropical glaciers in the last six decades.
Many of those glaciers lie in Peru's Cordillera Blanca, where the Huascaran and other iconic mountains draw thousands of climbers a year.