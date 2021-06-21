Nine children, one adult killed in crash in Alabama

Interstate 65 between Greenville and Fort Deposit in Alabama was closed in both directions for some time after the crash. Photo: Reuters

Ten people have been killed in a crash on a highway in the US state of Alabama, nine of them children ranging in age from nine months old to teenagers.

Those killed were in a Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch vehicle and a small SUV, said Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock. The vehicles involved in the crash on Interstate 65 were thought to have hydroplaned, officials said.

A father and 9-month-old girl were killed one vehicle and the other eight victims were in the Girls Ranch vehicle, Garlock said.

The victims in the SUV were identified as Cody Fox, 29, and Ariana Fox. They were travelling from Marion County, Tennessee. Garlock said it appeared Cody Fox worked for the emergency management agency in his home county.

Cody Fox was pronounced dead on the scene; Ariana died at the Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

ALEA Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Burkett on Sunday night said troopers responded to the crash site at 2:30pm on Saturday (local time). They found a total of 17 vehicles - including two commercial vehicles - were involved in the crash. Of the 17, seven of the vehicles were on fire.

In addition to Fox and his daughter, troopers said the other fatalities included a 3-year-old, an 8-year-old, a 12-year-old, a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old. All of the juveniles were from Alabama and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers do not release the names of juvenile victims. The coroner and Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch officials also declined to release the name of the children killed.

“Investigating fatal crashes is one of the most difficult responsibilities of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,” ALEA’s Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor said in a prepared statement.

“Yesterday, was an extremely heartbreaking day for the state of Alabama as 10 lives were tragically lost in one horrific event. I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the friends and families of loved ones lost in Saturday’s terrible crash, as well as my gratitude to all of the first responders and volunteers who quickly and valiantly responded to the scene. It was a difficult and unimaginable scene for many, and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved as we continue to investigate and provide closure for those affected.”

An investigation is ongoing.

