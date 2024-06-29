Obituary: au revoir Francoise Hardy - it hurts to say goodbye

Francoise Hardy in 1969. Photo: Reg Lancaster/Getty Images FRANCOISE HARDY

Musician

Arguably France’s greatest musical export, Francoise Hardy was a pop-culture icon from her late teens until her later years.

"I was passionately in love with her. Every male in the world, and a number of females, also were," David Bowie once said of a woman who was the only French artist named in Rolling Stone magazine’s 2023 list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.

Born on January 17, 1944, during an air raid in Nazi-occupied Paris, Hardy was raised there by her single mother. She received her first guitar at age 16 as a present from her largely absent father and immediately began scribbling down songs.

Hardy’s career began in 1962 when she recorded her first single, Tous Les Garcons et Les Filles, at the age of 18. The song, which she wrote and composed, quickly became a hit, marking her rise as a key figure in the ye-ye movement, a French response to rock’n’roll.

Her lyrics often captured the angst and longing of adolescence, resonating deeply with young audiences. Her melancholic and introspective tone set her apart from the more exuberant pop music of her peers.

Hardy had a unique approach to songwriting, emphasising the importance of melody in her creative process.

Speaking to Associated Press in 1996 about writing songs, she explained: "I always put the words on the music. It’s always like that. I don’t write before, and then, I’m looking for music. First, I get the music and (then) I try to put words on it."

That method contributed to the distinctive quality of her music, blending poetic lyrics with evocative melodies.

"In music, I like above all the slow, sad melodies, that stir the knife in the wound. Not in a way that plunges, but in a way that uplifts," Hardy said in Frederic Quinonero’s 2017 biography of her.

"I still aspire to find the heartbreaking melody that will bring tears to my eyes. A melody whose quality gives it a sacred dimension."

Francoise Hardy performs in London in 1968. Photo: David Redfern/Getty Images

Hardy was also celebrated as a fashion muse. Her androgynous looks and understated elegance made her a favourite of the fashion world, with a tall, slender frame, angular features and long, straight hair.

This aesthetic aligned with the modern fashion of the 1960s, emphasising simplicity and a certain boyish charm. She often wore designs from Andree Courereges, Paco Rabanne and Yves Saint Laurent, in styles that defined the era. Her influence in fashion extended over decades.

Over her career, she released more than 30 studio albums and appeared in more than a dozen films.

Hardy’s relationship with fellow musician Jacques Dutronc was a significant part of her life and work. They met in the mid-1960s and had a son, Thomas, in 1973.

Although their relationship faced challenges, including Dutronc’s infidelities and their eventual separation, it deeply influenced her music.

Their lives, residing on separate floors of the same Parisian building, mirrored their bittersweet partnership, which was reflected in Hardy’s songs.

She also had a keen interest in astrology, authoring several books on the subject and hosting radio shows. Her lyrics and public persona often reflected her introspective nature and fascination with the celestial.

Hardy’s battle with cancer — which was diagnosed in 2004 — was long.

She endured numerous treatments, including radiotherapy, which left her deaf in one ear. Despite her health struggles, she continued to produce music, with her final album, Personne d’autre, released in 2018.

This album, marked by its contemplative themes and collaboration with Finnish indie band Poets of the Fall, confronted issues of mortality.

Reflecting on her lifelong love for melodies, Hardy once said: "All my life, I’ve been on the lookout for beautiful melodies. Listening to them puts me in seventh heaven."

Francoise Hardy died on June 11, aged 80. — Agencies