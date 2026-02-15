Obituary: Cora Weiss, activist

Cora Weiss. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Cora Weiss was one of the most prominent figures in the United States peace movement in the 1960s and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize several times. Her mother, Vera, was a well-known anthropologist and her father, Samuel Rubin, was a founder of fragrance company Faberge Perfumes: in later life New York-born Weiss would manage the philanthropic trust her father established after he sold his share of the company. Weiss studied anthropology and law but dropped out of her legal degree as she became more politically active. She co-founded Women Strike for Peace, a leading voice in opposing the war in Vietnam. She was co-chairwoman of the New Mobilisation Committee to End the War in Vietnam, which organised some of the largest anti-war protests. After the war’s end, Weiss remained committed to Vietnam, active in supporting veterans and educational projects about the conflict. She also remained committed to peace and human rights issues, helping to organise a major international peace conference at The Hague in 1999 and in 2000 co-drafting a United Nations Security Council Resolution to affirm the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts. Cora Weiss died on December 8, aged 91. — Agencies/Allied Media