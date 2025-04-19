Obituary: Sam Nujoma, politician

Namibian politician Sam Nujoma, president of the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), circa 1976. Photo: Getty Images

The first president of an independent Namibia, Sam Nujoma came to be known as the father of his nation. Nujoma spent nearly 30 years in exile as the leader of Namibia’s independence movement before returning for parliamentary elections in late 1989, the first democratic vote in the country. He was elected president months later in 1990 as Namibia’s independence from South Africa was confirmed. Nujoma worked hard to achieve national reconciliation after the deep divisions caused by the war, and even bitter opponents praised him for establishing a democratic constitution and involving white businessmen and politicians in government. Nujoma did have his questionable moments though, including attacks on homosexuality and banning all foreign television programmes, declaring they had corrupted the youth of Namibia. Nujoma stood down as president in 2004. He died on February 8 aged 95. — APL/Agencies