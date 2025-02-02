'Please leave': Premier's warning for flood-hit Queensland

A person is dead after being found in floodwaters as north Queenslanders are warned to evacuate with heavy rain drenching parts of the Australian state.

Premier David Crisafulli shared scant news of the death during a news conference on Sunday, confirming that the person had died at Ingham, one of the centres hardest hit by the floods.

Queensland police said the person died when a rescue boat capsized while trying to help residents evacuate flooded areas. The person was not a member of the State Emergency Services and was believed to be a community member.

Heavy rain is impacting areas of the Herbert and Lower Burdekin and North Tropical Coast, extending from Mackay to south of Cairns. The rain has been fuelled by two tropical lows but they are unlikely to form into cyclones.

Townsville itself has already received more than 500mm, with more rain predicted in coming days.

Emergency warnings are in place for six Townsville suburbs in the "black zone": Cluden, Hermit Park, Idalia, Oonoonba, Railway Estate and Rosslea, with residents told to leave by midday on Sunday.

Earlier, Mr Crisafulli emphasised the severity and urgency of the situation, warning residents not to be complacent. He said the Herbert River has already reached 14.8 metres - close to the recorded 15.2 metre flood in 1967.

"Some of the falls we saw overnight in different parts were, quite frankly, at incredible levels," he told ABC24 on Sunday.

"If people are in a situation where they believe that is a prospect, don't take the risk. Please leave and I just can't be more clear about that."

He said swift water rescue crews, including Water Police, State Emergency Service and defence personnel, had been deployed in and around flood zones and urged anyone who felt they were in danger to call triple zero.

Ongoing emergency warnings are in place for the Hinchinbrook Shire with authorities warning residents to stay in place.

"Get up as high as you can where you are. There is dangerous flooding," it warned.

Another emergency alert was issued for greater Townsville.

It's believed the flooding may exceed levels experienced in March 2018 at Ingham Pump Station, Halifax, Gleneagle, Abergowie Bridge and Gairloch.

Cyclonic-like rain totals have lashed Townsville and surrounds with some areas receiving more than 600mm over the past 24 hours.

The falls come after isolated seven-day totals of more than 900mm hammered the north tropical coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the weekend rainfall could lead to flooded homes, businesses and properties, landslides and further road closures.

"We've seen torrential rainfall continue across the Herbert and Lower Burdekin and parts of North Tropical Coast, with widespread falls of 200 to 300 millimetres with isolated falls in excess of that," senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said.

"We could even be talking about places in excess of one metre over the next few days. That is an incredible amount of rainfall."

The Australian and Queensland governments have activated personal hardship assistance for impacted residents.

Authorities have deployed further resources to the state's north with the Australian Defence Force assisting on the ground.

"The next 24 hours it is absolutely critical that you listen to emergency services and stay alive to the alerts," state disaster co-ordinator Shane Chelepy said on Saturday.

"We are dealing with a dual event here.

"We are dealing with flash flooding from the heavy rain, but we are now seeing impacts from those major riverine systems which will bring riverine flooding into those communities."

Townsville experienced its largest rainfall weather event in 120 years in January and February 2019.

About 3300 homes were damaged by floodwaters and about 1500 homes rendered uninhabitable.

Local worker Matthew James said he had seen first-hand how much damage torrential rain could produce.

"I still now am seeing places that have either just finished being repaired or completely refurbished after the 2019 floods," he told AAP.

"So you can imagine if you lived in one of those houses that flooded, you'd probably be thinking now you might be in trouble."