Pope pays surprise visit to prison

Pope Francis visited the Regina Coeli prison in Rome for about half an hour on Thursday. Photo: Vatican Media via Reuters

Pope Francis, still recovering from double pneumonia, has paid a surprise visit to Rome's Regina Coeli, one of Italy's most overcrowded prisons, to offer well-wishes to inmates.

The 88-year-old pontiff, gradually making more public appearances as he recovers from the biggest health crisis in his 12-year papacy, made a short foray outside of the Vatican, as the prison is only about a five-minute drive away.

Francis was greeted with applause from guards and staff at the facility as aides rolled his wheelchair inside shortly after 3pm on Thursday (local time). He was breathing on his own without the aid of oxygen tubes.

Francis stayed at the prison for about half an hour. The Vatican said he met with a group of about 70 inmates. "I wanted to be close to you," he said, according to the Vatican. "I pray for you and your families."

The Catholic Church celebrated Holy Thursday, the day of Jesus' Last Supper with his apostles on the night before he died. It is the first of four days of celebrations leading to Easter, the most important Christian holiday, on Sunday.

Francis, pope since 2013, has visited prisons throughout his papacy, often on Holy Thursday.

Regina Coeli, a former 17th-century monastery in the touristy Trastevere neighbourhood, is primarily a men's prison. It currently houses about 1100 inmates, nearly double its official capacity of 628 inmates, according to the Italian justice ministry.

The Pope last visited the jail in 2018.

Francis nearly died during his five-week bout of double pneumonia. His medical team have urged him to take two months' rest after leaving hospital to allow his body to fully heal.

The Pope initially remained out of view after returning home to the Vatican on March 23, but has now made several brief public appearances.

It is not known how much he will participate in the Vatican's calendar of celebrations leading to Easter.

Asked by journalists who approached his car as he was leaving the prison about how he would celebrate Easter this year, Francis smiled and responded in a soft voice: "As I can".