Prince George has started at Eton College, as the future British king followed in the footsteps of his father, the heir to the throne Prince William, by attending the prestigious 600-year-old school.

The 13-year-old grandson of King Charles III was joined by his parents William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, for his arrival on Tuesday, with footage showing them smiling and looking relaxed as they were greeted by Eton's headteacher Simon Henderson.

Both his father and George's uncle Prince Harry attended Eton, one of Britain's most elite schools, located close to the monarch's Windsor Castle, west of London, and where William and Catherine and their other two children, Charlotte and Louis, also have a home.

Fees for the all boys boarding school, which was founded by King Henry VI in 1440, are about £65,000 ($NZ150,000) a year.

George, the second in line to the throne, was previously at the private Lambrook School, also near Windsor, with his sister and younger brother.

William became the first royal to attend Eton, as Charles went to Gordonstoun, the same private school ‌on ⁠the north coast of Scotland that his father Prince Philip had attended, but found life there hard.

Conversely, William has said he enjoyed his time at Eton and recently disclosed how he would often pop over to Windsor ⁠Castle at weekends to have tea with his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Eton has long been the alma mater for many of the country’s elite, and has educated 20 British prime ministers, including Boris Johnson and David Cameron, as well as actors Hugh Laurie, Damian ⁠Lewis and Tom Hiddleston.

It retains many traditions, with pupils wearing tailcoats, waistcoats and gowns, and referring to teachers as "beaks".

George's first day also happened to coincide with the fourth anniversary of the death of his great-grandmother and the accession of Charles to the throne.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Reuters

Sussexes private citizens, King reiterates

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are surprised by a letter sent on behalf of King Charles clarifying that they were no longer working members of the royal family and that they would remain private citizens, their spokesperson said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children returned to live in Britain last month, six years after stepping down from royal duties and moving to the United States during a period of estrangement and awkward relations with the royal family.

The return was a surprise even to close family with King Charles only being told days before the news became public.

In a letter, authorised by Charles and sent to senior British officials on Monday, it was made clear that Harry and Meghan were no longer working members of the royal family.

A spokesperson for the couple said they had only been informed shortly before it was sent out and they were surprised by what had occurred.

The letter said their status, which was originally agreed with Queen Elizabeth in 2020, gave the couple personal latitude "in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish".

"It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. ... The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity," it said.

"In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

Since leaving for the US, the couple have continued to make headlines as Harry accused the royals of neglect, the tabloid press of ruining his life and the government of failing to provide automatic police protection which would allow him to return home.

A committee which decides on what level of security he should be afforded at public expense is due to meet this week to decide what protection he should have now his family have returned to Britain.

They have also struck a number of commercial deals, most notably with streaming giant Netflix, while Meghan has launched a lifestyle brand As Ever.