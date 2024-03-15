Rust shooting: Baldwin asks judge to dismiss charges

Alec Baldwin is facing two counts of manslaughter. Photo: Reuters

US actor Alec Baldwin's lawyers have asked a judge to dismiss manslaughter charges against him for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of a Western, alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

The trial is set for July 10 in New Mexico District Court in Santa Fe.

"Enough is enough. This is an abuse of the system, and an abuse of an innocent person whose rights have been trampled to the extreme," said the motion on Thursday, filed eight days after a jury found the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a separate trial.

Hutchins died when the reproduction Colt. 45 revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with on the Rust film set fired a live round that also wounded director Joel Souza.

Criminal defendants routinely seek to dismiss charges, which judges rarely do.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a separate trial. Photo: Reuters

But charges against Baldwin were dropped once already and the trial of Gutierrez was Hollywood's first for an on-set fatal shooting in nearly 30 years.

She is due to be sentenced on April 15 and faces up to 18 months in jail.

Baldwin's lawyers argued that prosecutors have "publicly dragged Baldwin through the cesspool created by their improprieties".

Apart from those broadsides, defence lawyers offered legal arguments including that the state withheld "substantial exculpatory and favourable evidence" from the grand jury.

For example, they said prosecutors failed to call a witness who would have testified that Baldwin's role as producer was purely for creative purposes and he had no role in enforcing safety protocols or hiring crew.

They cited precedents where judges dismissed indictments when prosecutors kept evidence favourable to the defence from being heard by the grand jury.

Baldwin faces two counts of manslaughter, one for negligent use of a firearm and another for failure to exercise due caution.

The fourth-degree felonies carry a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.