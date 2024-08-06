South Island chopper pilot killed in Papua

The pilot was killed after the helicopter landed in an isolated area of Papua in Indonesia. Photo: Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew via RNZ

Separatist rebels in Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua have killed a helicopter pilot from New Zealand, regional police say.

Glen Malcolm Conning, a 50-year-old from Motueka, was killed by separatist rebels in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua after landing in an isolated area, local police said.

Conning, an experienced South Island helicopter pilot who helped fight in recent Christchurch, Port Hills fires, was flying for Indonesian aviation company Intan Angkasa Air Service, The New Zealand Herald reports..

Police said four passengers aboard the aircraft were safe.

The pilot was killed immediately after rebels rounded up those on board after the helicopter landed in an isolated area, police said in a statement.

It comes nearly 18 months after the abduction by rebels of another pilot from New Zealand, Phillip Mehrtens, who remains in captivity.

Police said the group responsible for Monday's incident in Alama district in the Central Papua province was the same group that is holding Mehrtens.

The rebel West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) said it had not received a report of the incident cited by police and could not immediately confirm the killing of the pilot on Monday.

A low-level battle for independence from Indonesia has raged in the resource-rich western half of Papua, where attacks by independence fighters have grown deadlier and more frequent as they have procured better weaponry.

A spokesperson for the TPNPB had on Saturday said it had agreed to free Mehrtens, who was kidnapped on 7 February last year after he landed a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga.

The New Zealand government has repeatedly called for him to be freed immediately and the group has released videos of him multiple times seeking mediation in talks, one with him surrounded by Papuan fighters.

A MFAT spokesperson said it was aware of the reports out of Papua.

"Our Embassy in Jakarta is seeking further information from authorities and we have no further comment at this stage."