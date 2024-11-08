Three charged over death of One Direction star

Liam Payne poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London. Photo: Reuters

Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities say.

The 31-year-old's death shocked the world, and raised questions about how he had fallen.

A 911 call from a hotel employee the day Payne died warned that he had been acting aggressively and could have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

An autopsy revealed the former boy band member had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he died, a prosecutor's office said in a statement on Thursday (local time).

Those charged in his death include a suspected drug dealer, a hotel employee who may have provided Payne with the cocaine and a person who was close to the singer, the authorities said.

All are accused of playing a role in giving Payne the drugs. The person who was visiting with Payne is also charged with "abandonment of a person followed by death," authorities said.

None of those charged were named.