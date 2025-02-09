Tsunami warning cancelled after major quake in Caribbean

A tsunami warning was cancelled in the Caribbean Sea after the region's most powerful earthquake in four years struck in the sea north of Honduras on Saturday.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake's magnitude as 7.6, while the German Research Center for Geosciences reported a 7.5 magnitude, both at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

The US Tsunami Warning System had initially forecast waves of up to 3 metres for Cuba and between 0.3 and 1 metre for Honduras and the Cayman Islands but later said the threat had passed.

The US Tsunami Warning System had also issued advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands following the quake, which was later canceled.

It was unclear if there was any movement or damage on land.

The quake was the biggest to hit the region since 2021, when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.